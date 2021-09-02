Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.61.

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$126.87. The stock had a trading volume of 108,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$126.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.64. The stock has a market cap of C$82.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.92 and a 12-month high of C$132.35.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

