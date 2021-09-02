Critical Review: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) versus Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -13.60% -10.02% -7.62% Liquidia N/A -71.68% -51.35%

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.23 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -8.55 Liquidia $740,000.00 196.66 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.59

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.42%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Liquidia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary modulated robotic brachytherapy oncology therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

