Critical Survey: CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) & New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Senior Investment Group $336.28 million 2.20 -$3.76 million $0.71 12.42

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Senior Investment Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A New Senior Investment Group -8.40% -13.74% -1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and New Senior Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 New Senior Investment Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.81%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus price target of $8.37, indicating a potential downside of 5.14%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than New Senior Investment Group.

Summary

CT Real Estate Investment Trust beats New Senior Investment Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other. The company was founded on May 17, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

