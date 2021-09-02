Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

