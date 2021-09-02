CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 8,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.84 on Thursday, hitting $274.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,052. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

