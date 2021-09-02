Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Financial Survey

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crown Castle International and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.65 $1.06 billion $6.78 29.20 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.02 million 3.17 -$52.24 million $1.78 5.10

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crown Castle International and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 4 8 0 2.67 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus price target of $196.18, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 56.76% 17.49% 2.18%

Risk & Volatility

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.

