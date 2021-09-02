Crust Network (CRU) Price Reaches $51.05 on Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $51.05 or 0.00101890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $104.34 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.81 or 0.00817862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047876 BTC.

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

