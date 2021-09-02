Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Upgraded to B+ by TheStreet

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 348.19%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

