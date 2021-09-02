Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Upgraded to B+ by TheStreet

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.30.
Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 348.19%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
