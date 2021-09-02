CryptoFlow Market Cap Hits $407,986.83 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $407,986.83 and approximately $5,345.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00131747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.22 or 0.07499157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,398.58 or 1.00196383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.78 or 0.00816966 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.