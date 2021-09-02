CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

CTIC stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $293.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

