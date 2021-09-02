CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives €60.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.92 ($71.67).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

EVD traded up €0.76 ($0.89) during trading on Friday, reaching €55.38 ($65.15). 145,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a one year high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of -357.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.39.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

