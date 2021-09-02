Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 28.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cabot by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cabot by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

