Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 1,214 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,642,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,882,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,751,000 after acquiring an additional 733,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 680,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

