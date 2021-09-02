Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 529 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $621,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

