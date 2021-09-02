Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 230.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $468.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.