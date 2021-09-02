Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $1,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Sanmina by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

