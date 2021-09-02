Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,630. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

