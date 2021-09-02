Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,288,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $385.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $388.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

