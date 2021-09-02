Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 4,285 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

CGEM opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CGEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

