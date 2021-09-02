Culp (NYSE:CULP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%.

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,549. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 million, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Get Culp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Culp worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.