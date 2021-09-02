Culp (NYSE:CULP) Issues Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

NYSE:CULP opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.05 million, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

