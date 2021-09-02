Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.11.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Cummins stock opened at $234.87 on Thursday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

