Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Cutera also posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%.

CUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

CUTR traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,743. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

