CWS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.67. 4,615,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average of $145.28. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

