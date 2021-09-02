CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $565.47. 1,099,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $571.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.