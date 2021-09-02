CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,706 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,978 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 10,134,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,300,354. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

