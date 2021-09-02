D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HEPS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

