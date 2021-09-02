D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Down 3.8%

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.05. 13,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 842,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEPS. Bank of America downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.66.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.