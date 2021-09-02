Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $122,625,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,835. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 117,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,359. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

