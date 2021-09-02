Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $13.08 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $460.59. 34,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,860. The company has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

