Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $563.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $531.08 and a 200 day moving average of $488.17. The company has a market cap of $221.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $563.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

