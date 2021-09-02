Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 226 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.91. 26,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,557. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

