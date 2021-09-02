Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $262.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Get Daktronics alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daktronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.