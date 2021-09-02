Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.
Shares of DAKT stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $262.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.
In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
