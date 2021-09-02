Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Shares of DAL opened at GBX 320.50 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £714.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.05.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

