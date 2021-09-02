Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.
Shares of DAL opened at GBX 320.50 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £714.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.05.
About Dalata Hotel Group
