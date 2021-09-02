DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $315,179.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,080.05 or 0.99945035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00066295 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009456 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007861 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

