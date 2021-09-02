Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $150.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

