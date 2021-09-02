Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $157.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been gaining from business model enhancements and menu simplifications. This along with focus on technological enhancements with reference to online ordering, introduction of To Go capacity management and Curbside I'm Here notification, bode well. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. We believe that the pandemic will continue to hurt traffic and sales in the near future as well.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average is $141.73. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

