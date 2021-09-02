David Dicker Sells 2,740,000 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider David Dicker sold 2,740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.40 ($11.00), for a total value of A$42,196,000.00 ($30,140,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

