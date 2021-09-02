Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. 449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 114,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
