Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. 449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 114,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

