DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.58.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
