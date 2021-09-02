DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.58.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.