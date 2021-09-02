Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $143.57 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,092,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,374,343 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

