DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 8,357 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $15,528,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $51,872,412. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $366.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $367.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

