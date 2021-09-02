DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,285 shares of company stock worth $904,946 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

TTEK stock opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $146.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.66.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

