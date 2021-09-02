DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 44,267 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 48.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 811,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 63,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 39.9% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 34,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

