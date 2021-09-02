DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of -126.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

