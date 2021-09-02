DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after buying an additional 497,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

