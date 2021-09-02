DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.89 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,883 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $53.54.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

