DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $288.07 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $290.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,623 shares of company stock worth $12,427,092 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

