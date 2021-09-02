Dent Price Hits $0.0067 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $665.10 million and approximately $125.31 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

