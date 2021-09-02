Dero Reaches Market Cap of $127.68 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Dero has a total market cap of $127.68 million and approximately $754,055.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $11.86 or 0.00024417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,585.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.51 or 0.07696715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $653.09 or 0.01344199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.00372938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00137216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.45 or 0.00614281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.04 or 0.00500220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00347663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.